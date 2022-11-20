New Zealand Defense Minister meets Reznikov in Kyiv

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov met with his New Zealand counterpart Peeni Henare in Kyiv on Nov. 20 to reaffirm Wellington’s support for Ukraine. “We discussed New Zealand’s recent extension of the infantry training support mission in the UK for Ukrainian troops out to July 2023,” Henare said. On Nov. 14, New Zealand said it would send 66 defense personnel to the U.K. to help train Ukrainian soldiers.