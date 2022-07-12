Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, July 12, 2022

externalNew UK prime minister to be announced September 5

This item is part of our running news digest

July 12, 2022 5:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Eleven candidates have joined the race so far. The first round will take place on July 13 within the Conservative Party membersip. Any candidate receiving less than 30 votes will be eliminated from contention, with party members ultimately choosing between two final candidates. Tax cuts, inflation, and fuel prices are expected to be the central issues in the race.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok