Friday, December 30, 2022

New program offers free bone repair implants to wounded Ukrainians

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 5:09 pm
At least 1,500 Ukrainians injured by the war will be able to get free implants for osteosynthesis under a new pilot project, the Health Ministry announced.

Osteosynthesis is a kind of reconstructive surgery, in which fractured bones are joined back together with implants. These will be provided as humanitarian aid by international volunteer organization Yellowblue Force Foundation, with the support of the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The procedures will be performed in three hospitals in Uzhhorod, Vynnytsia and Cherkasy and is expected to help people recover from particularly complex bone damage.

