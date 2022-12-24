Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 2.5 billion euros in aid in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 2:33 pm
The Dutch government will allocate 2.5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine next year, Mark Rutte, the country’s prime minister, wrote on Twitter on Dec. 23.

The funds will be used to provide Ukraine with military equipment, and humanitarian and diplomatic support. The Netherlands will also help Ukraine restore its critical infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure Russian war crimes accountability, according to Rutte.

“As long as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, the Netherlands will provide assistance to Ukraine,” the official said.

Earlier on Nov. 11, Dutch Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said that the Netherlands would give additional 100 million euros to support Ukraine through the winter.

In October, the country pledged to supply Ukraine with surface-to-air missiles worth $14.5 million.

