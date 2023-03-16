NATO, EU, Ukraine to hold first trilateral meeting

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet in Brussels on Feb. 21.

"This will be the first meeting between Ukraine, the EU, and NATO in this trilateral format," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The meeting will take place in the morning at NATO headquarters, followed by a joint press conference, reads the alliance's report.

"I look forward to meeting Jens Stoltenberg and Josep Borrell to strengthen our partnership and cooperation in defending Ukraine and Europe," the Ukrainian foreign minister added.

Stoltenberg said on Feb. 15 that the alliance members had pledged new commitments to support Ukraine with heavy equipment and military training at the meeting of the alliance's defense ministers.

On the same day, Borrell appealed to the countries with modern tanks that were "just standing and covered with dust" to send them to Ukraine as fast as possible.