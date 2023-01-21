Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, January 21, 2023

NABU detains Deputy Minister of Infrastructure on bribery allegations

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 21, 2023 10:16 pm
Share

NABU detains Deputy Minister of Infrastructure on bribery allegationsDeputy Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskiy in 2021. (Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine detained Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskiy on Jan 21, according to the ministry.

According to the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet, NABU has been looking into potential corruption involving Lozynskiy since September. The deputy minister allegedly accepted $400,000 in bribes for the procurement of electricity generators.

The Ministry of Infrastructure issued a statement saying that they “provide full assistance to the investigation” and that Lozynskiy was fired.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 400 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK