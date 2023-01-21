NABU detains Deputy Minister of Infrastructure on bribery allegations
January 21, 2023 10:16 pm
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine detained Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskiy on Jan 21, according to the ministry.
According to the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet, NABU has been looking into potential corruption involving Lozynskiy since September. The deputy minister allegedly accepted $400,000 in bribes for the procurement of electricity generators.
The Ministry of Infrastructure issued a statement saying that they “provide full assistance to the investigation” and that Lozynskiy was fired.
