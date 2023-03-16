Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

MP: Defense Ministry confirms that some food procurement prices were above average

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 16, 2023 7:08 pm
The Defense Ministry has published the prices at which it purchased food in 2022 following a corruption scandal over procurement, Anastasia Radina, head of parliament's anti-corruption committee, said on Feb. 16. 

Some of the them were double the average market price in the fall of 2022, she said. 

Ukrainian newspaper ZN.UA reported on Jan. 21 that the Defense Ministry procured large amounts of food products for the military at inflated prices.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov initially called the report false and asked the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate the people involved in spreading the information.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has since opened an investigation into the alleged corruption scheme.


