Minister: Ukraine may mobilize up to 1 million people against Russia.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 13, 2022 11:43 pm
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on May 13 that the state was boosting the defense sector to provide for potential new recruits. "We are focusing on the need to provide for 1 million people who will be facing the enemy," he wrote. He also said that 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers are already training or will start mastering Western weapons and return as instructors.