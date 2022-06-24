Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMinister: Ukraine may mobilize up to 1 million people against Russia.

May 13, 2022 11:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on May 13 that the state was boosting the defense sector to provide for potential new recruits. "We are focusing on the need to provide for 1 million people who will be facing the enemy," he wrote. He also said that 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers are already training or will start mastering Western weapons and return as instructors.

