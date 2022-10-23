Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, October 23, 2022

externalMinister: Russia’s war destroys 90% of wind power, 50% of solar power facilities in Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 23, 2022 6:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The bulk of green energy is located in Ukraine’s southern regions, and their losses are currently the largest, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on television. The share of green energy in Ukraine's energy system was about 10-11% before the full-scale Russian invasion, the minister said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok