Minister: Russia’s war destroys 90% of wind power, 50% of solar power facilities in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 23, 2022 6:34 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The bulk of green energy is located in Ukraine’s southern regions, and their losses are currently the largest, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on television. The share of green energy in Ukraine's energy system was about 10-11% before the full-scale Russian invasion, the minister said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.