Sunday, February 12, 2023

Minister: Russia has damaged over 1,200 medical facilities since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 12, 2023 12:31 pm
Russian forces have damaged a total of 1,218 Ukrainian medical facilities, including 540 hospitals, over the course of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on Feb. 12.

Liashko said 173 hospitals were completely destroyed by Russian attacks.

“Up to $1 billion is needed to restore medical facilities to the state they were in before Feb. 24,” the minister told state-owned news agency Ukrinform.

According to the Geneva Conventions, any attack on vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

