Minister: Russia has damaged over 1,200 medical facilities since Feb. 24
February 12, 2023 12:31 pm
Russian forces have damaged a total of 1,218 Ukrainian medical facilities, including 540 hospitals, over the course of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on Feb. 12.
Liashko said 173 hospitals were completely destroyed by Russian attacks.
“Up to $1 billion is needed to restore medical facilities to the state they were in before Feb. 24,” the minister told state-owned news agency Ukrinform.
According to the Geneva Conventions, any attack on vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.