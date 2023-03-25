Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Minister: More than 5 million people in Ukraine without access to drinking water due to Russia's war

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 25, 2023 2:23 am
Share

Nearly five million Ukrainians do not have access to drinking water as a result of Russia's war, Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine said during the UN Water for Sustainable Development Conference 2023 in New York on March 24. 

According to Strilets, around 70% of Ukraine's population is at risk of being without water as the country's water infrastructure is damaged or destroyed in Russia's constant attacks. 

Strilets also warned of a possible nuclear disaster as the release of water from the Kakhkovka Reservoir threatens to disrupt the cooling systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russia since last March. 

"This would mean a possible Fukushima scenario in the middle of the European continent because of Russia," Strilets said. 

European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and 49 countries demanded that Russia leave the plant in a joint appeal to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Take part in something bigger
Imagining what it will be like after Ukraine wins keeps me going: partnering with Ukrainian businesses and scientists, organizing investment events and hosting our international colleagues in Kyiv. But our fight is far from over. Join our ranks.
Daryna Shevchenko, chief executive officer
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK