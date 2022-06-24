Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalMinister: German missile supplies to Ukraine may be delayed for months.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 1, 2022 8:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on June 1 that IRIS-T air-to-air missiles would be supplied by German manufacturer Diehl and not from the Bundeswehr warehouses, delaying the shipment. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier said the country would send its “most modern air defense system,” the IRIS-T, to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Previously Scholz has faced criticism for blocking and delaying weapons supplies to Ukraine for weeks.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok