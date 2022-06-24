German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on June 1 that IRIS-T air-to-air missiles would be supplied by German manufacturer Diehl and not from the Bundeswehr warehouses, delaying the shipment. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier said the country would send its “most modern air defense system,” the IRIS-T, to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Previously Scholz has faced criticism for blocking and delaying weapons supplies to Ukraine for weeks.