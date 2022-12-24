Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Military: Russia deploys 24 Kalibr cruise missiles to Black Sea.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 3, 2022 2:11 pm
Share

The missiles are ready to be used for yet another large-scale attack on Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said on Dec. 3. 

According to Humeniuk, Russia has 18 warships on combat duty in the Black Sea. 

She added that it has four missile launch vehicles in the sea, two of which are underwater.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK