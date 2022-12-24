Military: Russia deploys 24 Kalibr cruise missiles to Black Sea.
December 3, 2022 2:11 pm
The missiles are ready to be used for yet another large-scale attack on Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said on Dec. 3.
According to Humeniuk, Russia has 18 warships on combat duty in the Black Sea.
She added that it has four missile launch vehicles in the sea, two of which are underwater.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.