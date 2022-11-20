Media: Video shows arrest of 2 Russian soldiers refusing to fight against Ukraine.
November 21, 2022 12:44 am
Meduza, an independent Russian media outlet, reported that the video had been allegedly filmed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.
However, it does not indicate when or where it was filmed.
The video shows two soldiers being called out by their commander and an investigator telling them that criminal cases have been opened against them. The footage also shows them being rudely arrested by military police and placed in a police van.
These are reportedly the first criminal cases against mobilized soldiers for refusing to fight against Ukraine. They face up to 3 years in prison.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.