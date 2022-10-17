Media: US to buy South Korean weapons for Ukraine
September 30, 2022 1:13 am
Czech news website iDNES.cz reported on Sept. 29 citing its sources that the U.S. will buy rocket launchers and billions of dollars of ammunition for Ukraine, and the weapons will be delivered through the mediation of the Czech Republic. According to the outlet, the total value of the weapons is expected to be about $3 billion.
