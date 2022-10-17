Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 30, 2022 1:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Czech news website iDNES.cz reported on Sept. 29 citing its sources that the U.S. will buy rocket launchers and billions of dollars of ammunition for Ukraine, and the weapons will be delivered through the mediation of the Czech Republic. According to the outlet, the total value of the weapons is expected to be about $3 billion. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
