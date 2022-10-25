Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMedia: Russia plans to conduct ‘Grom’ nuclear exercises

October 25, 2022 6:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia intends to hold its regular nuclear drills following NATO exercises ending on Oct. 30, reports Ukrainian Defense Express.Reuters, citing a senior U.S. military official, reported on Oct. 17 that Russia has not yet notified the U.S. about exercises of its nuclear forces, which it is required to do under the New START Treaty.

