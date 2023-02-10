Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, February 10, 2023

Media: Russia may launch up to 100 missiles at Ukraine on Feb. 10

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 11:46 am
Share

Russia may launch up to 100 missiles across Ukraine in its latest mass strike on Feb. 10, according to Ukrainian media outlet TSN.ua, citing sources in the Defense Ministry.

“Today, it is possible (Russia) launches up to 100 missiles. The goals of the Russians remain the same - energy infrastructure,” the unnamed defense official was quoted.

Reporting on the first wave of the mass missile attack, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said that up to 20 missiles were expected.

47 out of 55 Russian missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense during the last Russian mass missile attack on Jan. 26.

Moscow has launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10.

Seven people were injured in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast following a mass missile strike, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, said on Telegram.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK