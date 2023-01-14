Media: German defense minister to resign

Germany’s defense minister Christine Lambrecht plans to resign, German media reported on Feb. 13, citing a German government source, causing uncertainty at a time when Germany is weighing sending battle tanks to Ukraine.

Ukraine and its European allies have been putting pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply more military aid to Ukraine, including tanks.

In recent weeks, several European countries have signaled a readiness to supply German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine. As the tanks are produced in Germany, sending them to Ukraine requires approval from the German government.

Lambrecht had long been criticized for her response to the war in Ukraine. Calls for her resignation grew following a New Year's Eve message posted on social media, during which Lambrecht mentions the war in Ukraine with fireworks in the background.

In the video, Lambrecht also said that for her, the war in Ukraine was associated with “many special impressions, many encounters with interesting, great people," confusing and angering many.

A defense ministry spokesperson described the reports as "rumors that we don't comment on," Reuters reported.