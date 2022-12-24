Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Media: Explosion heard in occupied Sevastopol

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 8, 2022 11:20 am
According to the Krym Realii media outlet, a “powerful explosion” was heard over central Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea on the morning of Dec. 8. 
The outlet said that a few seconds before the explosion was heard, Krym Realii correspondents heard a sound “similar to the launch of a rocket.”
Russian authorities in Sevastopol, Russia’s Defense Ministry, and Ukrainian officials, have not commented on the event.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Nov. 23 that Russian troops in occupied Sevastopol were being trained to use both Russian- and Iranian-made drones.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

