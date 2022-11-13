Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, November 13, 2022

Mayor: Russians turn occupied Melitopol into military base

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 13, 2022 9:56 pm
Share

Exiled Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that Russian troops began to arrive in the city both from Kherson Oblast and from another Russian-occupied town of Tokmak, located in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The mayor said that Russians are building fortifications inside the city and deploying military equipment in residential areas. He added that civilians were warned not to approach the area close to the Melitopol airfield. 

Melitopol, the city of some 150,000 people in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was occupied by Russia in late February, a few days after the all-out invasion began. It is located between Kherson and Mariupol, several kilometers north of the Black Sea coast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK