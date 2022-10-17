Mayor: Russian strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, injures at least 3 people.
September 17, 2022 1:08 pm
Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said on Sept. 17 that Russia attacked a residential neighborhood.
