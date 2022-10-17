Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Mayor: Russian forces strike Mykolaiv twice

September 27, 2022 6:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych wrote on Telegram that Russia hit different areas of the city late in the evening on Sept. 26, damaging a number of civilian sites, including residential buildings and shops, as well as the water supply network.

