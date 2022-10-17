Mayor: Russian forces strike Mykolaiv twice
September 27, 2022 6:35 am
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych wrote on Telegram that Russia hit different areas of the city late in the evening on Sept. 26, damaging a number of civilian sites, including residential buildings and shops, as well as the water supply network.
