Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Mayor: Russia strikes infrastructure facility in Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 5:06 pm
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Nov. 15 that the city faces problems with the power supply due to damages, and the metro and trams are currently not working. There is no information about casualties at the time of the publication.

Explosions were reported in at least 11 out of 24 Ukrainian oblasts on the afternoon of Nov. 15. 

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, three apartment buildings have been hit in the capital.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
