Mayor: Odesa left without water supply after Russia's Dec. 5 strike.

The southern Ukrainian city of Odesa is left without electricity and water supply, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported on Dec. 5.

"If the situation doesn't improve, water will be delivered on special vehicles to all areas of the city," he said, adding that the "situation is difficult but remains under control."

Electric transport is not operating in the city either, he said.

Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko reported earlier on the same day that an energy infrastructure facility, residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast were damaged due to Russia's massive missile strike on Ukraine on Dec. 5.

The attack also injured at least one person in Odesa Oblast, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President's Office, reported.

Russia unleashed another large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on Dec. 5, targeting energy infrastructure across the country. Out of the 70 missiles launched by Russia, 60 have been intercepted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Still, Russian forces managed to hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts, according to the state grid operator Ukrenergo.

The strikes led to emergency power outages in all Ukrainian oblasts because some of the Ukrainian power plants won't be able to work at full capacity, Ukrenergo said.

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal. The missile strike on Dec. 5 was the sixth large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's infrastructure since Oct. 10.