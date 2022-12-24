Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Mayor: Odesa left without water supply after Russia's Dec. 5 strike.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 5, 2022 9:57 pm
Share

The southern Ukrainian city of Odesa is left without electricity and water supply, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported on Dec. 5. 

"If the situation doesn't improve, water will be delivered on special vehicles to all areas of the city," he said, adding that the "situation is difficult but remains under control." 

Electric transport is not operating in the city either, he said. 

Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko reported earlier on the same day that an energy infrastructure facility, residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast were damaged due to Russia's massive missile strike on Ukraine on Dec. 5. 

The attack also injured at least one person in Odesa Oblast, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President's Office, reported. 

Russia unleashed another large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on Dec. 5, targeting energy infrastructure across the country. Out of the 70 missiles launched by Russia, 60 have been intercepted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. 

Still, Russian forces managed to hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts, according to the state grid operator Ukrenergo. 

The strikes led to emergency power outages in all Ukrainian oblasts because some of the Ukrainian power plants won't be able to work at full capacity, Ukrenergo said. 

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal. The missile strike on Dec. 5 was the sixth large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's infrastructure since Oct. 10.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK