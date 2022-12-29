Mayor: Explosions reported in Lviv
December 29, 2022 9:19 am
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported at around 9:18 a.m. local time that explosions were heard in the city amid Russia's mass missile attack against Ukraine. He did not provide any details. Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytsky confirmed that air defense has been active and urged the citizens to remain in shelters.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member