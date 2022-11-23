Mayor: Air defense shot down 21 out of 31 missiles fired on Kyiv.
November 23, 2022 6:14 pm
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also confirmed that three people, including a 17-year-old girl, had been killed.
He said that 11 people had been injured in Kyiv due to Russia's Nov. 23 attacks.
