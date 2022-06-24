Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalMariupol defenders: All civilians evacuated from Azovstal.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 11, 2022 2:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

On May 9, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that 100 civilians remained at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. On May 11, Azov regiment officer Ilya Samoilenko couldn’t confirm the information about the 100 civilians during an interview with Sky News, saying that “as far as they know,” all civilians had been evacuated from Azovstal. The highly fortified Azovstal steel plant is being stormed by Russian troops.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok