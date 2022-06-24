On May 9, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that 100 civilians remained at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. On May 11, Azov regiment officer Ilya Samoilenko couldn’t confirm the information about the 100 civilians during an interview with Sky News, saying that “as far as they know,” all civilians had been evacuated from Azovstal. The highly fortified Azovstal steel plant is being stormed by Russian troops.