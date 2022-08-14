Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMacron signs protocol for Sweden, Finland to join NATO

August 14, 2022 3:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“This sovereign choice of Finland and Sweden, two European partners, will reinforce their security in the face of a real menace in their immediate neighborhood and bring a significant contribution, with respect to the capacities of these two partners, to the collective posture and our European security,” French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
