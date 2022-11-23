Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Kyiv Oblast Police Chief: 4 people killed, 27 injured in Russian missile attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 7:05 pm
According to Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andrii Nebytov, the deadly Russian attack on Vyshhorod, Kyiv Oblast, saw four killed and 27 injured. 

Among the people injured in the Russian attack on critical infrastructure are six energy workers, Nebytov said. Russian missile also damaged a private house near Fastiv, Kyiv Oblast, with no victims reported.

