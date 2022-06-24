Toma Istomina, Anna Myroniuk, Oleksiy Sorokin, and Anastasiia Lapatina were included by Forbes magazine in the top 30 leaders in the media and marketing industry to transform society under the age of 30. “Less than six months after founding the English-language publication, these Ukrainian journalists have shown bravery, tenacity, sensitivity and impact while reporting on a war in their home country," Forbes said.