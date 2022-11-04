Kuleba thanks Western allies for providing assistance to Ukraine
November 4, 2022 10:07 pm
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the U.S. for their joint decision to provide 90 T-72 tanks to Ukraine. The “first 26 repaired and modernized tanks will arrive within the next month, Kuleba said. Kuleba also welcomed the Bulgarian parliament’s decision to provide defense assistance to Ukraine.
