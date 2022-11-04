Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
November 4, 2022 10:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the U.S. for their joint decision to provide 90 T-72 tanks to Ukraine. The “first 26 repaired and modernized tanks will arrive within the next month, Kuleba said. Kuleba also welcomed the Bulgarian parliament’s decision to provide defense assistance to Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
