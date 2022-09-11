Kuleba: Kharkiv counteroffensive shows Ukraine can defeat Russia, but more weapons needed
September 11, 2022 2:44 am
At a joint conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine needs continued military support from its allies as it continues its counteroffensives. "And so I reiterate: the more weapons we receive, the faster we will win, and the faster this war will end," Kuleba said.
