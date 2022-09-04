Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalKremlin blames Europe for the fact that Russia cuts gas exports.

September 4, 2022 11:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the reason why the Russian energy monopoly Gazprom completely stopped gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline is that Europe refused to carry out maintenance of the company's equipment. 

