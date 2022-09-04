Kremlin blames Europe for the fact that Russia cuts gas exports.
September 4, 2022 11:11 pm
Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the reason why the Russian energy monopoly Gazprom completely stopped gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline is that Europe refused to carry out maintenance of the company's equipment.
