Monday, February 13, 2023

Russian forces shell homes in Kherson Oblast, killing civilian

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 13, 2023 8:00 pm
The Kherson Oblast Military Administration said that Russian troops fired at civilian homes in the village of Inhulets in Kherson Oblast on Feb. 13.

According to the statement, a missile shard hit a woman working in her yard, and she died on the spot. Another resident of the village was hospitalized with a mine explosion-related injury and a shrapnel wound to the back. 

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 42 times on Feb. 12. Three people were killed and one was injured due to Russian aggression, according to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Russian forces shelled downtown Kherson with artillery, damaging the Kherson Oblast Military Administration building on the city's central square, regional authorities reported on Feb. 12. No casualties were reported.



