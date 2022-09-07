Kharkiv sustains infrastructure damage from Russian missile strikes
September 7, 2022 6:37 am
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said early on Sept. 7 that Russian missiles struck the city damaging infrastructure in Nemyshliansky district. No casualties have been reported.
