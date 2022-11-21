Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, November 21, 2022

ISW: Russian military correspondents emerging as group with distinct voice within Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 6:46 am
Share

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment that the Kremlin has allowed the ever-growing informal military blogger community (which mainly consists of military correspondent or voenkors) to gain a quasi-official but independent position despite otherwise increasing domestic censorship. 

The Kremlin has historically promulgated its state narrative via Russian federal TV channels and print media but has allowed the highly individualistic and often critical military blogger community to put forth its own narratives regarding this war. "That the Kremlin tolerates this community is astonishing given its censorship of other more traditional outlets including opposition and foreign media," the ISW found. 

The experts note, however, that those correspondents are not fully separate from the Russian government. Russian investigative outlet The Bell, for example, uncovered that the creator of one of the most influential Russian Telegram channels, Rybar, is a former employee of the Russian Ministry of Defense press service.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK