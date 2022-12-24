Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

ISW: Russian document indicates that mobilization continues despite government's statements

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 4, 2022 2:51 am
A Russian Telegram channel dedicated to providing Russians legal support to avoid compulsory military service published a document dated Nov. 29 from the Russian National Guard’s Organizational and Staff Department, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report. 

The document indicates that despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of the formal end of partial mobilization on Oct. 31, Putin’s initial mobilization decree continues to be in force and that “there are no legal grounds for dismissal from military service upon the expiration of service contract.” 

This report is consistent with previous ISW findings that Russian entities are preparing for more mobilization efforts. The experts also quote the Odintsovo garrison military court in Moscow Oblast that inadvertently confirmed in mid-November that mobilization is continuing despite its formal end. 

