'Each new ultimatum is a threat' — Russia responds to Trump's shortened Ukraine deal deadline

Kremlin officials have sought to appear unfazed by U.S. President Donald Trump's shortened timeline to reach a peace deal with Kyiv, accusing Trump of issuing ultimatums that amount to war mongering.

"We have been living under a large number of sanctions for quite some time — our economy operates under heavy restrictions, so naturally, we have developed a certain immunity to it," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on July 30, in response to Trump's threats of further tariffs on Russia if it didn't end its more than three year invasion.

Trump initially set a 50-day deadline for Russia to begin taking steps toward peace, but later reduced the timeline to just 10 days, stating he sees "no reason to wait" and is "not interested in talking" to Russian President Vladimir Putin any longer.

"We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President (Vladimir) Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever," Trump said on July 28.

"So we are going to have to look, and I am going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer — what is going to happen."

Since the announcement, Russian officials' public statements have repeatedly included the word "ultimatum" to describe Trump's move, while attempting to claim that additional costs brought on by tariffs will have little effect on Russia's economy, despite signs that say otherwise.

Dmitry Medvedev

Deputy chair of Russia's Security Council

"(Donald) Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember two things: One, Russia is not Israel or even Iran. Two, each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Do not go down the Sleepy Joe road!"

Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow, Russia, on March 19, 2025. (Contributor / Getty Images)

Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson

"No threat from anyone can be beneficial to the process of normalization. It is a law of nature — if there are threats, how can they possibly foster normalization? If normalization is to take place, then threats should naturally recede as mere remnants of the past."

"An unprecedented number of sanctions and various other illegitimate restrictions have already been imposed against Russia and our international partners. At this point, threats of new restrictions have essentially become routine."

Maria Zakharova, Director of the Department of Information and the Press at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 20, 2025. (Maksim Konstantinov / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Leonid Slutsky

Head of the foreign affairs committee of the Russian parliament

"Speaking to Russia in the language of pressure and ultimatums is both futile and counterproductive. (Donald) Trump risks repeating the one-sided policies of Euro-Rusophobes, who distort the reality of the Ukraine conflict to serve their own interests. The new U.S. administration would do well to examine the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, starting with a critical review of its own political legacy. Otherwise, what is now seen as 'Biden's war' may well become 'Trump's war.'"

"Neither (Volodymyr) Zelensky nor his backers in London, Berlin, and Paris are genuinely seeking peace. Does (Donald) Trump? Imposing deadlines on Russia will not bring about a resolution, nor will sanctions force an end to the conflict. The goals of the special military operation (a term used by Russian propaganda for the war in Ukraine — Ed.) will be achieved — whether through negotiation or the victory of Russian arms."

Dmitry Belik

Member of the foreign affairs committee of the Russian parliament

"Trump maintains his 'tough guy' image to conceal the fact that he has failed to impose his terms on Russia. Now he threatens secondary sanctions for public effect, fully aware of their ineffectiveness in pressuring Moscow."

"It (ending the war not on Russia's terms) did not go over well for us, especially since Ukraine faced no restrictions on strikes and sabotage in our rear. And now he (Trump) is trying to scare us with 'costs'? We have enough supplies and capacity for the front line, and there are no lines in the stores. We will bear the next round of expenses, but we will achieve the goals set by the special military operation (a term used by Russian propaganda for the war in Ukraine — Ed.)."

Vladimir Rogov

Co-Chairman of Russia's Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions

"Trump's new ultimatum is, on the one hand, frustrating and far from friendly, as it shows a lack of understanding of the root causes of the conflict in the post-Ukrainian space and a desire to pressure Russia into making concessions. On the other hand, it is entirely in line with his usual approach — demand everything in order to get something. That is his negotiation style."

"We do not give a damn about his ultimatums."

U.S. President Donald Trump in Turnberry, Scotland, on July 28, 2025. (Tolga Akmen / EPA / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

​​Aleksey Pushkov

Russian senator

"Oil is surging mainly because of Trump's promise to impose secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian oil and gas. If he follows through, prices could climb even higher. Trump is shrugging this off, but it may be in vain. There will be consequences."

Andrey Kartapolov

Head of the defense committee of the Russian parliament

"Trump can give ultimatums to his underlings. We do not give a damn about his ultimatums. We have our own president, the supreme commander-in-chief. As he says, so it will be. The goals and objectives of the special military operation (a term used by Russian propaganda for the war in Ukraine — Ed.) were set by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and only he has the authority to change them — no one else."

Mikhail Sheremet

Member of the Russian parliament

"With Russia, there should be a respectful dialogue on equal terms — not the language of ultimatums. The President of the U.S. should not treat Russia like a schoolboy who failed to do his homework. I assure you that it is a mistaken approach."

"The era of international policemen and global gendarmes is over. The world has changed — it is now multipolar, and the U.S. must come to terms with that. Russia today is a great power, strengthened above all by its leader and its united, multiethnic people.

Note from the author:

Hi, this is Kateryna. Thank you for reading this article. The Kyiv Independent does not have a wealthy owner or a paywall. Instead, we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism funded. If you liked this article, consider joining our community today.