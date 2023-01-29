Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 29, 2023

Intelligence: Prigozhin doesn’t command Wagner Group’s military operations

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 3:23 pm
Share

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian state-backed mercenary Wagner Group, doesn't command combat units fighting in the war against Ukraine, according to Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence.

"He does not directly command combat units or head the (Wagner) headquarter," Yusov said.

According to Yusov, Prigozhin’s main role is political and informational. His other task is ensuring the funding of Wagner, Yusov added.

Yusov didn't provide information on who commands the Wagner Group's military operations in Ukraine.

Multiple media investigations earlier suggested that Dmitry Utkin, the co-founder of Wagner, has been leading the group's military operations since Wagner's inception. The group was reportedly named after Utkin's callsign, Wagner.

The Wagner Group, Russia’s most high-profile mercenary group, takes part in the battles in the Bakhmut area, eastern Donetsk Oblast, alongside the Russian military.

It has been accused of human rights abuses in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mozambique, including torture and extrajudicial killings.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK