Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian offensive will likely conclude without seizure of Sloviansk, Bakhmut

This item is part of our running news digest

July 21, 2022 6:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on July 20 that Russian forces may achieve limited territorial gains in Donbas northeast of the E40 highway, but will likely fail to take additional major populated areas like Sloviansk and Bakhmut. The ISW also says Russian proxies in Ukraine may use recent Ukrainian “high-precision strikes” against Russian targets to set conditions for mass deportations of Ukrainians to Russia and Russian-occupied territory.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok