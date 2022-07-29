Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian forces pressure Ukrainian civilians in occupied areas to use Russian rubles, attend Russian-run schools

July 29, 2022 5:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported on July 28 that Russia tries to combat Ukrainian resistance in occupied territories by forcing civilians to use Russian currency and passports, “setting conditions for longer-term social control.” The experts suggested that Kremlin might also try introducing a cashless economy in occupied areas to track money. The ISW also reported that the Russian military might be preparing for renewed offensive operations toward Kharkiv.

