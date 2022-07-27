Institute for the Study of War: Russian forces conduct limited attacks along the front line, focus on defense in southern Ukraine
July 27, 2022 4:56 am
The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that Russian forces continue conducting limited attacks east and south of Bakhmut, northwest of Izium, southwest of Donetsk city, and in northwestern Kherson Oblast. The experts also noted that Ukrainian forces continue striking Russian positions in Kherson Oblast, “likely complicating Russian logistics in the region.”