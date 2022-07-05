Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 5, 2022 4:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has likely directed his troops to take an “operational pause” after they captured Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast. Putin presented the capture of Lysychansk and Luhansk Oblast as a major victory for Russian forces in Ukraine and said that the Russian units that participated in the battle for Lysychansk should rest to increase their combat capabilities. Putin‘s public comment was likely meant to signal his concern for the welfare of his troops in the face of periodic complaints in Russia about the treatment of Russian soldiers, the experts said. 

