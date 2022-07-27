Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Institute for the Study of War: Kremlin may be creating 'long-term conditions' to bolster forces

July 18, 2022
The U.S. think tank reported on July 17 that Russia may be seeking to “expand combat power without general mobilization” via cadet and army classes in anticipation of protracted hostilities. The ISW also noted that Russian proxies are likely using the threat of partisan activities in temporarily occupied areas to enforce harsher societal controls.

