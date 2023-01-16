Infrastructure ministry: 6 cargo ships carrying grain leave Ukraine over weekend
January 17, 2023 12:11 am
Six ships carrying 153,000 metric tons of grain bound for African, Asian, and European nations left Odesa Oblast on Jan. 14 and 15, the Infrastructure Ministry said.
Among the ships is a bulk carrier with 27,500 metric tons of agricultural product bound for Libya.
Over 20 cargo ships are currently awaiting 800,000 metric tons of grain to transport from Ukrainian ports.
The ministry reported on Jan. 16 that 653 ships carrying 17.5 million metric tons of grain have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports since Ukraine and Russia signed the UN-backed grain deal on Jan. 22.
