ICRC condemns lack of access to POWs during Russia’s war
This item is part of our running news digest
October 14, 2022 6:38 pm
In a statement on Oct. 14, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it has been barred access from thousands of prisoners of war in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale war. According to the ICRC, this constitutes a breach of the Geneva Convention. The ICRC has reportedly been prepared to visit Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed by an explosion on July 29. “We cannot access by force a place of detention or internment where we have not been admitted,” the ICRC.
