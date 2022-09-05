IAEA to publish report on situation at Zaporizhzhia plant on Sept. 6
September 6, 2022 1:19 am
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi will publish a report on Ukraine, including the nuclear and physical safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the IAEA said. Grossi will also brief the UN Security Council.
