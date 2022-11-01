IAEA inspectors inspect 2 Ukrainian nuclear facilities amid Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claims
This item is part of our running news digest
November 1, 2022 12:47 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Oct. 31 that the agency’s inspectors have started and will soon complete inspections at two Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Russia has made unproven claims that Ukraine is developing a “dirty bomb” – a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste. Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia’s allegations are part of a “misinformation campaign that might be aimed at creating a pretext for a false-flag operation.”
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.