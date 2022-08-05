Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalHead of Amnesty International Ukraine criticizes report published by main office

August 5, 2022 1:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The head of Amnesty International Ukraine Oksana Pokalchuk said that the Ukrainian team wasn’t involved in the preparation of Amnesty’s report that accused Ukraine’s military of endangering civilians. According to her, Amnesty dismissed all arguments by the Ukrainian team regarding the incompleteness of the report, while the authors didn’t wait for a response from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

