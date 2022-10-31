Governor: Ukraine liberates 9 settlements in Luhansk Oblast
October 31, 2022 9:39 pm
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai said on Oct. 31 that Russian forces attempted to launch a counteroffensive from Kreminna and Svatove, but Ukraine’s military repelled the attacks. Haidai added that Russian troops shelled the village of Nevske as Ukrainian authorities attempted to evacuate civilians.
